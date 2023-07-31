Waxed, unwaxed, minty, cinnamony, whitening, pre-cut or long enough to wrap around your fingers – it seems that this miraculous string has always been part of our lives.
Invented in the 1800s
Some readers, however, may remember a time when most Americans had not heard of dental floss. Although it was invented in the 1800s, it didn’t really catch on in the U.S. until the 1970s.
Unless you happened to live in New Orleans. That’s where, in 1815, Dr. Levi Spear Parmly began advising his patients to run a silk thread through their teeth. He even published a book about it.
Floss for the masses
The Codman and Shurtleff Company began mass producing silk floss in 1885. In 1898, Johnson and Johnson was granted the first patent for dental floss.
When silk became scarce during World War II, Dr. Charles Bass developed nylon floss. As a bonus, nylon didn’t shred as easily as silk.
What the stats say
In spite of the numerous variations and advancements in dental floss through the years, studies by the American Dental Association and the National Institutes of Health show that somewhere between 12% and 32% of people say they floss every day.
Daily flossing (and twice-a-day brushing) will help you keep your teeth for a lifetime! So pick your favorite floss form – or try something new! – and get into the daily habit.
Make an appointment with Del Norte Dental at 520-625-7224 to keep your pearly whites healthy and glowing.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone