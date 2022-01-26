If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Gum disease – also known as gingivitis – affects almost half of people 30 and over in the U.S., according to the CDC. What can you do to keep from becoming one of them?
Most mouthwash claims are hard to swallow
Mouthwashes may help with bad breath, but only two actually help prevent gingivitis, according to a study by researchers from the University at Buffalo, whose study results were published in the October 2021 issue of the Journal of the International Academy of Periodontology.
Mouthwashes available by prescription, which include antimicrobial ingredients, are effective at treating gum disease. Over-the-counter mouthwashes with essential oils are also effective at preventing it.
Essential oils are the key ingredient
Which mouthwashes contain essential oils? Listerine contains 4 essential oils: thymol, which is similar to oil from the plant thyme; eucalyptol from eucalyptus; menthol to impart its minty taste, and methyl salicylate, which tastes like wintergreen.
If you have a problem with its breathtaking burning feeling, that comes from the alcohol that’s included to disperse the oils. The company now makes an alcohol-free version, which uses another method to disperse the oils, which does work, but not quite as well as the one containing alcohol. And mouthwashes with other oils – like tea tree oil – are not as effective at removing bacteria.
