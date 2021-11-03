If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Dental Implants Through the Centuries
People are often surprised to learn that dental implants have been used in “modern” dentistry for 65 years! But it is even more astounding to know that ancient civilizations used dental implants, too.
Bamboo, copper and iron teeth? Ouch.
In ancient China, carved bamboo pegs were used to replace missing teeth. Archaeological excavations in Egypt turned up the body of a king from around 1000 BC with a copper peg for a tooth; in France, a body contained a tooth made of iron. It’s possible these “teeth” were installed after death to make them look better in the afterlife.
Used teeth? No thank you...
Later, it became common to replace missing teeth with real teeth from animals or other people. (Ew.) Thankfully, this is no longer practiced due to the high risk of infection.
Today’s permanent implants are precisely designed to act and feel like real teeth. They contain material that helps them integrate to the bone faster and promote quicker healing. Implants help to keep remaining teeth from shifting into the space of a missing tooth, give patients a firm tooth surface to chew on, and allow people who had been self-conscious about their teeth to smile with confidence.
According to the American College of Prosthodontics, over 178 million Americans are missing one or more teeth. If you are one of them, know that you have better options today than ever before. To learn more, make an appointment with Del Norte Dental at 520-625-7224.
