sleep

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

If you wake up with certain types of pain, it could be caused by grinding your teeth in your sleep. Called bruxism, it can cause facial pain, jaw pain, headaches and even shoulder pain. However, some people do not notice any symptoms.

Bruxism and dental issues



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?