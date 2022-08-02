If you wake up with certain types of pain, it could be caused by grinding your teeth in your sleep. Called bruxism, it can cause facial pain, jaw pain, headaches and even shoulder pain. However, some people do not notice any symptoms.
Bruxism and dental issues
Sometimes your dentist is the one who points out the problem during a routine visit. Bruxism causes teeth to wear down, crack, chip or develop cavities.
Researchers debate whether bruxism can cause TMJ issues–problems with the temporomandibular joint–but some believe it can. This is the joint on both sides of your face that connects the jawbone to the skull. In some people, this jaw joint “pops” or locks and it can be very painful.
Prevention and treatment
Your dentist may suggest wearing a night guard to prevent bruxism and the problems it causes. Learning relaxation techniques to try during the day may also help, as the condition is more common in people who are anxious or stressed.
Ironically, some antidepressants can actually cause bruxism, even though they are prescribed to lessen depression and anxiety. Common medications called SSRIs, like paroxetine (brand name Paxil) and fluoxetine (brand name Prozac), also can cause bruxism. If this is the case, switching to another antidepressant may solve the problem.
