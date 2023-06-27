The ancient Greeks reportedly used iron rust to brush their teeth. We’re pretty sure it wasn’t flavored with mint, either. Through the years, Greeks and Romans also used talc, coral powder, pumice, and crushed bones and shells to clean their teeth.
To celebrate Oral Health Month, here are more dental fun facts.
From chew sticks to bristles
The earliest toothbrushes were plain old twigs. People chewed on the ends until the fibers spread apart, then rubbed them against their teeth. Kind of ingenious, actually!
In 1498, the Chinese attached the stiff hairs from a hog’s neck to a piece of bone or bamboo, making the first known bristle toothbrush.
Nylon bristles were introduced with Doctor West’s Miracle Toothbrush from Dupont de Nemours in 1938.
Electric toothbrushes were introduced around 1960.
From flower petals to bread crumbs
The ancient Egyptians are credited with creating the first known tooth cleaner by mixing Iris flower petals, pepper, mint and rock salt. In Colonial America, circa 1780, people brushed with burnt bread crumbs.
The first tooth cleaner in paste form was Creme Dentifrice, which was introduced in the 1850s and sold in glass jars. Then, in the 1890s, Colgate introduced toothpaste in a tube as we know it today.
NASA developed toothpaste that astronauts could swallow. That led to children’s toothpastes in 1998.
