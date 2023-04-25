The American Dental Association has named April Oral Health Month. What does this mean? Don’t we need to take care of our oral health every month?
Absolutely!
What does Oral Health Month mean?
Of course it’s important to practice good oral hygiene every day of every month of the year. That means brushing teeth at least twice a day and flossing at least once. Using a mouthwash or oral rinse is also helpful.
Pinpointing one specific month for oral care is a way of reminding us how important it is to take care of our teeth, gums and mouth in general.
It may prompt people to make the dental appointments they’ve been postponing, or take extra time to focus on their children’s teeth to make sure they’re brushing properly and regularly.
Ideas for Oral Health Month
During Oral Health Month, dentists may pass out literature to educate patients about some aspect of oral health that they’d like their patients to know such as:
• What’s new in dentistry
• The right way to brush and floss your teeth
• Test your knowledge of oral health by taking a quiz
• Help a child learn about oral health care
• Pick up the phone and make dental appointments for the family
To make a dental appointment with Del Norte Dental, call 520-625-7224. We want to help you have a beautiful smile, this month and every month!
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone