Celebrate your smile with us as we focus on what it takes to keep our mouths healthy and beautiful.
Food Choices
One of the first and most important choices we can make for our teeth is the food we eat. Sugary diets create breeding grounds for bacteria, while acidic foods and carbonated beverages also lead tooth erosion which can change the looks, and definitely the function, of our pearly whites.
Regular Dental Check Ups
Seeing your dentist for dental exams and cleanings at least twice per year is another way to keep your teeth and gums healthy and strong. Your dentist can help with any concerns regarding sensitivity, inflammation, missing teeth, oral cancer screening, places where food may get caught, gum tissue health, infections and more.
Home Care
Brushing twice per day and flossing every day and easiest and simplest ways to keep your mouth clean and healthy. Floss helps us remove food and plaque which gets lodged or forms between our teeth and gums and keep our breath fresh while minimizing gum disease. Using mouthwash can also help reduce plaque formation, reduces infection and eliminates bad breath.
Being Tobacco Free
Both chewing and smoking tobacco can cause staining and malodor, gum disease, oral cancer and heart disease. Seeing your dentist at least every six months will help catch symptoms for early diagnosis and treatment.
