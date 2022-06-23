We’ve talked before about how plaque from your teeth can contribute to heart disease. You may also have heard how researchers are looking into the connection between plaque and dementia.
Now, a new study has found a connection between diabetes and increased tooth decay. Dentists have noticed themselves that patients seem to have more dental issues after being diagnosed with diabetes, whether type 1 or type 2.
Researchers at Rutgers University studied rats with and without diabetes. They found that in rats with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, their tooth enamel weakened and continued to weaken over the course of the study, while the tooth enamel in the control group remained the same.
The researchers believe those with diabetes may have a problem adding nutrients back into the teeth as they wear away naturally. Further research is planned to learn more and to devise treatments to strengthen the enamel.
Meanwhile, if you have been diagnosed with type 1 or type 2 diabetes, let your dentist know. Be sure to keep your appointments for checkups so your dentist can catch any problems that may occur early, when they are most treatable.
And please pass this tip on to loved ones or friends who have diabetes so they can take good care of their teeth, too. It’s that important.
