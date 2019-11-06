People with varicose veins – the thick, rope-like veins visible on the legs – are often told that insurance won’t cover their treatment because they’re ‘just a cosmetic problem.’
This is misleading and usually false on both counts.
Varicose veins can indicate serious problems.
Since varicose veins tend to gradually worsen with age, people often fail to associate them with their tired, achy legs. Also, their legs may not ache when they’re exercising or walking, instead causing cramps at night, so they often don’t connect the achiness with the earlier activity.
Some physicians may miss the connection. Our understanding of venous problems has improved in the last 20 years, so it may not have been taught when they were in medical school. Although they try to keep up on new treatments, it’s impossible to know everything outside their specialty.
Varicose veins have numerous causes. Increasing age, female gender, multiple pregnancies, obesity and family history are important factors. Venous reflux, or malfunctioning, of the valves in the veins can lead to varicose veins, inflammation near the ankles or open wounds on the ankles.
Most insurance companies WILL PAY for treatment of many venous problems.
Insurance companies know that treating varicose veins corrects the valvular problem and is easier to do at earlier stages.
Outpatient treatment involves only local anesthesia, doesn’t require hospital expenses and is safe to perform on patients of all ages, including the elderly.
