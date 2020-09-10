There are many myths concerning varicose veins and how to treat them. To help patients understand vein disease- below we have listed the facts!
• Venous disease is one of the most common chronic conditions in North America and Western Europe. It is estimated that 80 million Americans have some form of venous disease.
• It can occur at almost any age. Approximately 72% of American women and 42% of the men will experience venous disease by age 60.
• Of patients who are evaluated, 42% of patients are female while 22% (or more) are men.
• Many patients have no complaints of symptoms – only showing skin changes and/or bulging veins.
• Gender, age and heredity are the primary risk factors in the development of venous insufficiency.
• Those who have more than one pregnancy, a family history or spend a great deal of time standing increase their risk of the disease.
• Varicose veins do not go away without treatment and usually get worse over time.
• Venous disease may be a factor in chronic leg cramping or restless leg syndrome.
• Discomfort and disease progression may be affected by compression.
• Symptoms of venous disease result in approximately two million lost workdays per year.
• Treatments can now be done in the office instead of in the hospital.
At Coates Vein Center, we do the procedures with local anesthesia. Patients can usually resume walking, golfing and working within 48 hours. Most procedures are covered by insurance.