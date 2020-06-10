We’re in the midst of another beautiful Arizona spring, but the best weather, in our opinion, is yet to come. Before summer monsoons and the autumn colors come, stop in for a visit to get your varicose and venous disease questions answered and get on the path to less pain, swelling, and throbbing in your legs.
As people are beginning to get out of their homes again, there is more awareness of spider veins and varicose veins.
You’re invited to our June Free Vein Screening Event. Request an appointment from 9 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16 or Wednesday, June 17 at Coates Vein Center in Sahuarita. Remember, varicose and venous disease are hereditary conditions; left untreated they may result in more serious problems. Please share this Free Vein Screening Event with your friends and family who may also seek relief.
Free vein screenings include a history, exam and modified ultrasound. Screening appointments last approximately 15-20 minutes. To request your free vein screening appointment with a true vein specialist, call Coates Vein Center at (520) 849-8346 (VEIN).
We are located at 15920 S Rancho Sahuarita Blvd, Suite 150, Sahuarita, AZ, near the Fry's Marketplace.