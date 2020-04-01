Many patients wonder if their vein problems are covered by insurance. Most insurance plans, including Medicare, will cover the treatment of venous insufficiency and varicose veins if you have symptoms or complications from venous problems.
Common symptoms include swelling, leg fatigue, cramping, restless legs or skin discoloration.
Some insurance companies require photographs but most rely on the documented ultrasound findings. Insurance companies understand that venous problems can significantly affect the quality of life for patients.
At the Coates vein center, we work with your insurance provider to obtain authorizations for you. We are in network with most insurance plans. Coverage is usually subject to deductibles and office visit copays. We will review your expected out-of-pocket expenses with you on your first visit.
During this time of "social distancing,” we understand some patients are reluctant to go to their doctor's office. For 15 years, we have only scheduled one patient at a time in our office. We do all of our procedures in the office and have only two staff members. We are remaining open full time and able to provide high quality vein care.
If you have venous concerns, call Coates Vein Clinic to schedule an appointment at (520) 849.8346.