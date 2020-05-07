With the recent social distancing rules in place, more people are engaging in walking and riding bicycles than before.
In general this is good for your health, but some people have been noticing leg cramps and heaviness after their activities. This may be due to chronic venous insufficiency.
As you know, when you walk, your leg muscles pump blood back to your heart through one-way valves in the veins. When these valves do not work properly, it allows blood to pool in the legs and feet, resulting in bulging veins, swelling, heaviness and leg cramps.
Evaluation of this problem can be done with a simple ultrasound. Sometimes compression stockings will relieve symptoms. However, if treatment is required, it can be done as an outpatient procedure under local anesthesia.
