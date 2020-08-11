A referring physician from a neighboring town recently sent a patient who suffered from recurrent phlebitis, or superficial blood clots (SVT), in the right leg. For ten years she had been told by four other physicians that nothing could be done, and that she should just “wait it out.” This is an example of what many patients experience prior to seeking advice from a vein specialist.
Surface clots usually involve varicose veins. Typically, they do not pose the same serious threat as deep vein clots (deep vein thrombosis or DVT), which require immediate intervention with blood thinners to prevent clots from migrating to the heart or lungs.
The patient said that none of her prior physicians had performed a full leg examination. Therefore, no one had discovered that she had venous insufficiency leading to elevated pressures in the skin veins. This is the usual cause of varicose veins and venous hypertension. Blood clots are one of the known complications of varicose veins, in addition to leg swelling, skin changes, and even leg ulcers.
Now that the source of her problem was defined, we used thermal ablation to noninvasively treat the refluxing saphenous vein, normalize the pressures in the surface veins of the leg, and significantly reduce her risk of repeated bouts of phlebitis.
For a very comprehensive evaluation and treatment plan for your venous problems, call for an appointment at (520) 849-8346 and visit our website, Coatesvein.com.