Foam mattresses took the sleep industry by storm in the 1990s as a new way to sleep. Instead of moving with your body the way individual pocket coil mattresses do, foam mattresses conform to your all-over body structure.
Traditional memory foam
Foam was found to be much easier on your joints. Its antimycobacterial properties also resulted in reduced issues with allergies and dust mites.
One downside to this type mattress, however, is that many say it provides a warmer sleep. People who live in warm climates, and those who are hot sleepers in general, might find traditional foam mattresses too hot for comfort.
Air cool memory foam
Since heat can be a large complaint with traditional memory foam, one great solution for those who want a cooler night’s sleep is the air cool memory foam. This option channels heat out of the mattress. The heat transfer – combined with open cell technology – distributes heat more evenly.
Gel memory foam
The gel technology absorbs body heat into the mattress which keeps the foam much cooler to the touch. This type of memory foam is also known to be more durable and antimycobacterial. Once the gel beads found in gel memory foam become “saturated” with heat, though, they can lose some of their cooling effect. Still, these mattresses have been found to be superior to other types of foam mattresses.
