Termites love our monsoon season. The increased moisture, combined with continued heat, are their ideal conditions.
Look for the signs of termites.
Termites often leave an evidence trail. They travel in mud tunnels or tubes that are typically the width of pencil. If there’s a lot of termite activity, though, the tunnels can be much thicker.
Outside: Look for tunnels on the foundation, on posts and going up the walls.
Inside: Look for tunnels on the walls, coming down from the ceiling or up through the carpet or tile.
Sometimes, though, you’ll have just a small nail or pin hole in the wall with a tiny bit of dirt in or around it, so you really have to examine closely.
Get help from a licensed professional.
Termites can cause serious damage. For any signs you might see, there can be much more hidden damage you don’t see. Professionals know where to look and what to do about it.
Liquid treatment or baiting systems?
Liquid treatment is most commonly used. The liquid termiticide is injected directly into the soil around the structure using trenches and holes drilled into your foundation, patio, etc. This method works quickly, but it doesn’t last multiple years.
Baiting systems involve the installation of small bait stations in the soil around the perimeter of your home. Termites feed on the bait instead of your home, and the bait can be replenished as needed without extensive drilling. Most importantly, baiting systems are long-lasting solutions because the bait doesn’t break down or dissipate over time.
