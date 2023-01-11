weeds

One of the things to love about our desert location is that our yards don’t require mowing or other time-consuming, costly maintenance. However, weeds are still an issue. Hand-pulling weeds can spread their seeds around more, and if you don’t pull out the entire root, it will just grow back.

A combination of pre-emergent and post-emergent herbicide applications work well in keeping weeds under control.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?