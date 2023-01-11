One of the things to love about our desert location is that our yards don’t require mowing or other time-consuming, costly maintenance. However, weeds are still an issue. Hand-pulling weeds can spread their seeds around more, and if you don’t pull out the entire root, it will just grow back.
A combination of pre-emergent and post-emergent herbicide applications work well in keeping weeds under control.
Pre-emergent applications keep weeds from sprouting
Herbicides applied now are designed to penetrate the initial layer of soil, targeting seeds before they germinate or sprout, significantly reducing weeds in the spring. Since it targets the seeds, it won’t harm your existing desirable plants. Apply another pre-emergent application in the summer months.
Post-emergent applications zap weeds that sneak through
Any weeds that do make it through the pre-emergent barrier can be taken care of with a post-emergent application targeting weeds before they flower and produce seeds. Eliminating the weeds before they drop their seeds significantly reduces future weed growth.
Year-round weed control programs by licensed professionals are highly effective because they understand weed life cycles and ensure the right products are applied at the right times and in a safe and controlled manner. With regular services performed year after year, weed growth will continue to decrease.
