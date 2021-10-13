If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Termites are a fact of life in the desert of Green Valley and Tucson. That’s why it’s important to understand why the Sentricon® System with Always Active™ is the best choice for termite control.
The Sentricon® System creates a protective ring with small bait stations, inserted into the soil around the structure, baited with a wood cellulose-termiticide bait block. Worker termites will feed on the bait, bring it back to the nest, and feed it to the entire colony.
Why is this system better than other methods?
The termiticide in the bait prevents the termites from molting, which they need to do to survive. Other benefits of the Sentricon® System include:
• Protection 24/7, 365 – When bait stations are properly installed and maintained by a Certified Sentricon® Specialist™. Unlike liquid products, bait doesn’t break down and dissipate into the soil.
• Go Green! – The Sentricon® System is the first and only termite product to be awarded the Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge Award by the EPA.
• No drilling! – There’s rarely a need to drill your patios, tile, flagstone, etc.
• Best of both worlds – Long-term protection from the Sentricon® System, plus liquid termiticide to stop an active infestation quickly.
For more information on the Sentricon® System with Always Active™, call us today at (520) 625-2381 to schedule your free inspection and estimate with one of our state licensed technicians.