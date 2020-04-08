Life has changed dramatically since our government ramped up COVID-19 pandemic precautions and instituted policies aimed at stopping the spread of the virus. One major component of these policies is deciding which businesses are considered essential and can remain open. The pest control industry has been deemed essential for two reasons: public health and protecting the food supply.
Public Health
Pests can spread diseases that could send people to the already overwhelmed emergency rooms - diseases like West Nile virus, Lyme disease, salmonellosis, hantavirus, encephalitis, Chagas, and more. Stinging insects like scorpions and Africanized honeybees force half a million people to the ER every year. Pests like rodents and cockroaches have allergens that can trigger asthma attacks, especially in children.
Protecting the Food Supply
A significant aspect of ensuring that store shelves can be restocked is protecting the food supply chain. From growing crops and raising livestock, to processing and warehousing, to transportation and even in stores themselves, the pest control industry ensures adequate food supply by protecting food from pests.
Bill’s performs several thousand pest control services every month at hospitals and medical facilities, first responder offices and stations, restaurants and food handling/storage locations, assisted living and childcare facilities, schools, behavioral health centers, and residences in Southern Arizona. As our community continues to fight back against the coronavirus, we look forward to doing our part to protect public health and our food supply.
