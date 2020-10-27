For many people, the kitchen is the heart of the home and there’s nothing worse than the thought of little bugs climbing across counters, pantries, and cooking surfaces.
Prevention
The first line of defense against ants is prevention. Like most pests, ants are attracted to food and water, so wipe up all crumbs and spills; clean dirty dishes as soon as possible and keep food in air-tight containers. Limit excess moisture by draining the sink, regularly running the garbage disposal, and fixing leaky pipes and faucets.
Identification
Different types of ants eat different foods. For example, odorous house ants prefer sweets, Argentine and pavement ants enjoy proteins, carbs and oils, and Pharaoh ants will eat almost anything. However, professionals know to look at their head, antenna, and body segments to definitively identify the ants, which will determine the best way to approach treatment.
Treatment
Different types of ants require different treatments. Contact sprays found at hardware stores will work, but it’s only a temporary fix. Baits generally work better because the treatment is taken back to the nest and spread throughout the colony. The baits must be made with the correct food type (sugar, protein, carbs, etc.), however, for the species of ant being targeted, and no other food sources should be around to distract them from the bait.
