Once you notice signs of termites – like mud tunnels on your foundation – confirmed by a licensed pest control professional, here’s what happens next.
Understanding Termite Behavior
Regardless where termites were found, they’re going to be present throughout the soil all around and under your structure, as they take food from their source back to their nests. Meanwhile, scout termites are always out looking for more food.
Two methods are commonly used to treat termites: liquid or bait stations.
Liquid Treatment
Termite pros inject a liquid termiticide into the soil along the structure’s foundation. If the area is covered by concrete or brick, small holes are drilled through so the liquid can reach the soil below. It may be necessary to also treat areas inside using a foam version of the termiticide, possibly drilling into the concrete slab to treat the soil below.
Termite Baiting System
The Sentricon® System with Always Active™ is considered the industry’s leading baiting system. A series of bait stations are inserted into the ground, forming a protective ring around the perimeter of the structure. A specially designed bait block is placed in each station. Termites will feed on the bait, take it back to their nest, and eventually eliminate the colony.
In many cases, a liquid termiticide is used to treat existing infestations while the baiting system serves as the long-term termite protection.
