Learning to spot the signs of termites is the first step to eradicating them.
Spotting the Red Flags
Termites can stay in your home for months or even years undetected, yet detecting termites is not hard when you know what to look for. Subterranean termites always travel in shelter tubes or mud tunnels that you can see advancing up your home’s foundation or a wall or ceiling inside. However, in some cases, the only visible indication is a small exit hole on an interior wall with a little dirt around it.
Quick strike liquid barriers
Once you know termites have invaded, you need to take protective action. The most common treatment method uses a liquid termiticide to create a chemical barrier around your home–a great quick strike method to gain immediate control of an infestation. It also provides ongoing protection against future attacks, but its effectiveness dissipates relatively quickly in our harsh desert environment.
Long lasting bait stations
A termite baiting system is another effective treatment for termites, which creates a protective ring around your home. Termites travel into the bait stations, consume the treated bait, and bring it back to the rest of the colony. The treated bait stays solid in the stations and remains effective over time.
Bill's Home Service
Contact Bill's Home Service at (520) 625-2381 for a free termite inspection today. Our licensed technicians will provide a thorough inspection and will develop a plan to ensure your home is protected from subterranean termites.
