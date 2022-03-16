In Southern Arizona we have several unique creatures – like the desert centipede, which many people refer to as ‘the small snake thing with lots of legs.’
Two Species in Arizona
The common desert centipede and the giant desert centipede are both found in Southern Arizona. The common desert centipede is tan/brown and about 4-5 inches long. The black and orange giant desert centipede typically grows to 6-8 inches long. Centipedes have one pair of legs per body segment; although some species can have as many as 100 pairs of legs, the two desert species have 15-30 pairs of legs.
Habitat & Behavior
Centipedes hide during daylight under large rocks, bark, wood, other protected areas like potted plants and stored items. At night, they come out to hunt insects like crickets, spiders, and scorpions. Although they prefer to stay outdoors, they will venture inside in search of a good meal.
Control
Centipedes can help control the overall insect population outside. However, they can venture inside and their bites can be very painful – although not typically deadly. The best way to protect your home from centipedes is to:
• Properly install and maintain weather stripping around doors and windows.
• Shake out footwear and clothing before putting them on.
• Be careful reaching into closets and storage areas.
• Hire a local pest control company to perform regular pest control maintenance.
For help with desert centipedes or other common pests, contact licensed experts at Bill’s Home Service Company at 520-625-2381.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone