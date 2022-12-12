‘Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house
Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse.
The cockroaches were feet-up under the sink
And the trail of ants were gone in a blink.
Wasps in the vents were no longer an issue.
We said goodbye to the scorpions – we won’t miss you!
The termite tubes discovered on the foundation
Were treated so quickly, we had a joyous celebration.
The grasshoppers and locusts were everywhere you see,
But with the right service they were gone in a jiffy.
The pest pros you call should be courteous and kind,
People you can rely on when you’re in a bind.
Who come to your rescue when desert pests invade
With treatments so effective, your sweet dreams are made.
Make sure the company you choose has served the area for years
With a proven track record to ease all your fears.
When spiders, scorpions, or crickets appear, give us a ring and we’ll make sure you’re in the clear. From all of us at Bill’s Home Service, we wish you a pest-free Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. Contact us at (520) 625-2381 or www.BillsHomeService.com to find out more about protecting your home from desert pests in 2023.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone