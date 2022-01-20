If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
For most people, the kitchen can be the heart of the home. But people aren’t the only ones that like to gather there. Here are the top three pests to be on the lookout for in the kitchen:
Annoying Ants
These creatures march across kitchen countertops in search of water and food – carbs and fats (Argentine and pavement ants) or sweets (odorous house ants). Wash dishes as soon as possible, wipe countertops and sweep floors to keep these pests away. Professionals determine proper treatment based on the type of ant.
Creepy Crawly Cockroaches
Cockroaches hide under cabinets and around appliances during the day to avoid detection. American cockroaches (reddish-brown, about 1”-2” long) like warm, moist areas with water, like drains and sinks. German cockroaches (reddish-brown, 1/2”-3/4” long) prefer warm, dry locations like behind dishwashers, ovens, and refrigerators. Professionals know all the hiding places and the best treatment depending on the infestation.
Pantry Pests
Flour, corn meal, cereal, pet food and even dried fruits and nuts attract several kinds of pantry pests. Keep these products in sealed containers to prevent infestation. If you do find pests in a food, throw the item out and check any other nearby food for additional infestations.
