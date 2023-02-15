To truly gain control of indoor pests, you need to know where to find them. Here are five places pests love to hide.
Kitchen
Kitchen cabinets and appliances provide food and shelter, while sinks, dishwashers and pet bowls are great water sources. Clean up after eating, fix water leaks and don’t leave standing water, especially overnight.
Bathrooms
The attraction here is moist, dark places. The shower, tub, and faucet create water sources, and cupboards become their homes. For sinks and tubs that aren’t used much, put the stopper in drains to prevent sewer-dwelling insects like American cockroaches from climbing up.
Crannies and Closets
Scorpions, cockroaches, and spiders love dark nooks, crannies, pantries and closets. Clean these areas from time to time but use caution when moving boxes. You don’t know what might be hiding behind or underneath them!
Bedrooms
Bedrooms, too, have plenty of dark hiding places. Bed bugs enjoy bedrooms because their food source is typically close by. Cleaning rooms frequently and picking up clothes and other items will help you have sweet dreams at night.
Furniture
Fleas, spiders, scorpions, bed bugs and carpet beetles like to hang out on or between couch cushions, or tucked under and behind couches and bookcases. Move furniture from time to time and vacuum couch and chair surfaces to let pests know they are not welcome.
