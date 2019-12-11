Opening your home to friends and family during the holidays is one of the great joys of the season. Here are a few things to keep in mind to prevent uninvited visitors such as rodents, insects and other pests from joining in on the festivities:
Shake Out That Tree
If you’re bringing home a live tree, remember that as a part of nature, they may be home to all kinds of critters. Before taking it inside, inspect it thoroughly for any sign of infestation, and be sure to shake it out to remove most of the pests that might be hiding.
Inspect Your Packages
Online shopping is convenient, but roaches and other bugs love cardboard boxes! Visually inspect all boxes before bringing them inside. Open them in a well-lit, controlled environment where you’ll see any hitchhikers.
Store Firewood Outside
The crackle of a good fire certainly adds comfort to the holidays. However, wood piles give pests a warm spot to make their beds. Store your wood outside, far away from your house to discourage them from hopping from the wood to your warm home.
Keep wood outside until it’s time to burn it! Letting it stay inside even a few extra minutes gives its inhabitants a chance to jump ship and see what your home has to offer.
