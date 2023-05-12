With a tail curled over its back, appendages resembling lobster claws and the peculiar way they scuttle around, scorpions can strike fear in anyone.
How dangerous are they?
Arizona is home to the most dangerous scorpion in the U.S.
About 1,500 species of scorpions exist worldwide, 25 of which are potentially lethal. The U.S. has about 90 species, but only the Arizona bark scorpion is considered dangerous to humans.
People who are allergic to scorpion venom, the elderly, and young children are at highest risk if they are stung by an Arizona bark scorpion.
Don’t be fooled by size
A scorpion’s size and the strength of its venom are inversely proportional. The giant desert hairy scorpion is often 5+ inches long, but its sting is like that of a honeybee. Arizona bark scorpions are 2-3 inches long but can have a deadly sting.
They can sting repeatedly
Not only can they sting more than once, they can also control the amount of venom they inject.
Where scorpions hide
A rock garden or crawl space under your home can be hospitable places for scorpions to hide during the day. They may also be attracted to your yard if you have lots of spiders, crickets or other insects they prey on.
Construction in the area can disturb their hiding spaces and send them into your yard or home.
