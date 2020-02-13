Arizona’s warm temperatures and beautiful scenery make it a great state to call home. Unfortunately, many dangerous pests agree. Here are five of the most harmful.
Termites
Nature's most efficient demolition crews, termites cause an average $5B+ dollars in damage every year. And Arizona’s right on top of the most aggressive termite belt in the country, so have your home inspected at least annually.
Ants
Black ants spreading germs, carpenter ants chewing tunnels throughout your walls, or fire ants delivering painful stings - all need to be kept out of your home. FYI, mint, cinnamon, black pepper, vinegar and lemon juice make good natural ant deterrents.
Scorpions
Scorpions are among the most deadly pests. Many have clear bodies making them difficult to spot, and bark scorpions can deliver enough venom to cause respiratory issues, convulsions and intense pain. If you are stung by one, get medical attention immediately.
Spiders
Although most spiders are harmless, Arizona is home to two of the most dangerous: black widows and Arizona brown spiders (brown recluse spiders). Both like to hide in dark, secluded places.
Bees/Wasps
Research indicates that 99% of all wild honey bees in Southern Arizona should be considered Africanized “killer” bees. They attack in swarms and, with enough stings, can even kill an adult.
Arizona is still a great place to live if you take the necessary precautions.