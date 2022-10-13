Summer monsoons create the perfect warm, moist conditions for termites to thrive, making fall their active season.
Searching for Food
As social creatures, termite colonies consist of queens and male reproductives, soldiers, and workers. Scout workers tunnel outward in a starburst pattern in search of wood. Once they find a viable food source, their pheromones signal other workers to focus their gathering efforts there. Meanwhile, the scouts continue their efforts because they know eventually that piece of wood will run out.
Baiting Hungry Termites
Based on termites’ natural behavior, the most effective and environmentally friendly way of addressing a
termite problem is to use termite bait treated with a slow-acting substance lethal to termites. Small blocks of tasty, treated cellulose are placed in secure stations in the ground around a home. After scout termites find the bait, gathering worker termites carry the lethal food back to the colony, where it is passed throughout the nest and gradually eliminates the infestation.
Termite Baiting Done Right
For years, the leader in termite baiting has been the Sentricon® System with AlwaysActive™ technology. Their durable bait blocks withstand our harsh climate. It’s also considered an environmentally friendly product because it isn’t displaced into the soil but stays in the bait station. Termites work 24/7, and so does the bait system.
For more information about protecting your home or business from termite infestations or other pests, contact Bill’s Home Service at (520) 625-2381 or visit www.billshomeservice.com.
