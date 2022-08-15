After a summer storm, we often receive calls about swarming insects. The warm, wet weather spurs both ants and termites to begin their swarming season, which can be alarming as these winged insects take to the air in dark clouds of bugs.
Swarming Season
Warm, wet weather conditions signal to the colony that it’s time to crown a new queen and send her off with males to start a new colony. After swarming, they mate, the males die, and the queens find suitable locations to establish new colonies.
Ant vs Termite
Homeowners often wonder if the swarming insects are ants or termites. They are similar in size, but ants generally have slender or pinched waists with one or two nodes, whereas termites have long, broad waists.
In addition, although both have two pairs of wings, ants have one set of wings that is smaller than the second set, while in termites, both sets of wings are the same length. Finally, termites’ antennae are straight and ants' antennae have an elbow to them.
Although similar in behavior, ants and termites require very different treatments. When treatments are not performed correctly, the result can be larger, more difficult and costly infestations. Fortunately, you don’t need to determine whether you’re dealing with ants or termites if you work with a knowledgeable pest control service.
