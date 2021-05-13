Arizona is home to 30+ species of scorpion, but the most common in our area is the striped tail scorpion.
Habitat
The striped-tail scorpion -- aka the devil scorpion -- thrives in habitats ranging from sandy deserts to grasslands to mountains. Find them in and under rocks, wood piles, potted plants, and other well protected areas to avoid the heat and predators during the day. They’re also found in boxes, under furniture, and behind appliances.
Physical Characteristics
Striped-tail scorpions have an adult body length around 2 inches and light yellow to brown coloring with dark ridges running lengthwise along the tail. Their tail segments are shorter and stouter than those of bark scorpions.
Behavior
Inactive during the day, striped tail scorpions emerge in late evening/night to hunt and mate. In the summer months, females give birth to live scorpions who immediately climb on her back and remain there until their first molt, about 7-21 days. Scorpions eat insects like crickets, spiders and even other scorpions. Using their stingers, they inject a toxin to subdue their prey, and their pincers to control and tear them apart for consumption. Although their sting can be very painful, it isn’t extremely harmful to most humans.
Control
Striped-tail scorpions can fit through small openings, so make sure weather-stripping and screens are sealed. Correct leaks and moist areas to limit scorpions’ water sources. A regular pest control service can target scorpions and their prey.
For help protecting your home from scorpions or other pests, contact the professionals at Bill’s Home Service at (520) 625-2381.