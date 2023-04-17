Harvester ants may not be as destructive as termites or carpenter ants, but they are aggressive and may sting when provoked. Here’s what to look for.
Larger species
Harvester ants measure one-quarter to one-half inch long and can be orange, red, brown or black. Like all ants, they have six legs, three body sections, and elbowed antennae.
Mounds of fine gravel
Look for the distinctive mounds of harvester ants in the middle of medium to large bare spots in yards where they have eaten the vegetation. They feed on grass and tree seeds so there are often small pieces of seed pods and other vegetation surrounding the mound. These ants work to keep the general area clear of vegetation to help regulate their underground nest temperatures.
Foraging patterns
Depending on the species of the harvester ant, the workers will either use scent-marked foraging trails that are followed to and from the nest, or they will disperse in all directions individually. Typically, they eat seeds from one type of plant until they exhaust that supply and then switch to another plant species. Harvester ants may also consume certain insects.
