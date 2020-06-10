Arizona is slowly opening back up for business. But if you still need something to do, why not check around your home for one of Southern Arizona’s most notorious pests: the scorpion!
Desert Scorpions
There are 3 species of scorpions commonly found in Southern Arizona:
• Giant desert hairy scorpion - the largest at up to six inches long.
• Striped tail scorpion - most common, typically no larger than 3 inches long.
• Bark scorpion -smallest, but most notorious because of its potentially lethal stings.
Night Hunt
As nocturnal creatures, scorpions are most active when overnight temperatures are in the 70s and 80s. Using a simple blacklight flashlight, its ultraviolet light causes certain proteins in the scorpion’s exoskeleton to glow a blue-green-yellow color that’s instantly visible in the dark.
Where to Look
You’ll find scorpions in hiding places like river rock, woodpiles, block walls and even potted plants. At night, they will be searching for water and hunting prey like crickets, spiders and other insects. This search can bring them closer to the foundation of the home and areas with light that attract other bugs at night.
Don’t be alarmed if you find some scorpions. The state-certified technicians at Bill’s Home Service are highly trained to protect your home from scorpions and other pests. They will provide information and suggestions for ways to fortify your home as well as perform safe and effective treatments to keep scorpions away. Call Green Valley’s local leader in pest control services at 520-625-2381.