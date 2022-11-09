Cooler weather increases the risk for rodent infestation as they seek warm shelter indoors. Rodents can chew through electrical wiring, water lines, baseboards and drywall. They are known carriers of diseases like Hantavirus, and their hairs and feces contain allergens that can trigger asthma attacks.
Missing something? Look for Pack Rats
Pack rats, also called wood rats, are native to our desert region and can easily adapt to living in your home. Once inside, they collect small items – toys, objects, food wrappers etc. – to bring back to their nest.
You may see rat droppings or hear them at night when they are most active, living in attics and inside walls where they hope to avoid human contact. Pack rats have large ears, white feet and bellies, and are around 6-8 inches long, but need just thumb-sized holes for entry.
Mice enter through tiny holes
Dusty gray with lighter bellies, mice are only 2-4 inches long and can fit through pinky-sized holes. You may find their mouse droppings in kitchen drawers, cupboards and behind toasters. Like pack rats, they are nocturnal and are quite busy raiding your pantry while you are sleeping.
Keeping them out of your home
Inspect your home for easy points of rodent access. Seal cracks, gaps, and small holes around your foundation, siding, windows and doors. Move woodpiles, logs or compost bins away from your home.
For pack rats, mice and any other pests, call the professionals at Bill’s Home Service at (520) 625-2381.
