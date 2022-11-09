mice

Cooler weather increases the risk for rodent infestation as they seek warm shelter indoors. Rodents can chew through electrical wiring, water lines, baseboards and drywall. They are known carriers of diseases like Hantavirus, and their hairs and feces contain allergens that can trigger asthma attacks.

