In southern Arizona, it’s not if you’ll get termites, but when you’ll get them.
July 2021 brought record rainfall to southern Arizona: 8.06 inches in Tucson and even more in Marana, Oro Valley, Vail and Green Valley. The area typically averages only 5.33 inches in the entire first seven months of the year! Although our parched desert sorely needs the rain, it also means subterranean termites will be very active in the months ahead.
It’s ideal termite weather.
The period after summer monsoons is ideal for termites that need underground moisture to survive. New queens swarm and start new colonies, while workers spread out in search of the resources to sustain the rapidly growing population.
Know the signs of termites.
Tiny, pencil-width mud tunnels on your foundation or wall - or small pinholes in the drywall - signal that termites have invaded. Termite scouts search for viable food sources, then call in the cavalry to expand the tunnels into super-highways used to carry food. But non-professionals often don’t see the signs of termites until an infestation is well under way.
Annual inspections are the key.
Finding and stopping an infestation before it becomes a significant issue is the key. Licensed professionals have the knowledge and experience to identify a termite infestation and form a comprehensive termite plan to protect your investment.