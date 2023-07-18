The hottest weather of the year has arrived, meaning more critters and crawlers. Fortunately, there are ways to prevent them from infiltrating your home.
Crickets & June bugs
Although crickets and June bugs (a common name for many of our small desert beetles) are not especially dangerous, they can be irritating to homeowners as well as attract unwanted predators like scorpions and spiders.
Damp conditions attract crickets, so look for water leaks in faucets, plumbing, irrigation, water meter boxes, and over-watered plantings. Limit the time that outdoor lights are left on, as they attract June bugs and other insects. Or switch to yellow bulbs that tend to be less appealing to insects.
Scorpions
Besides being scary-looking, scorpions deliver a painful and serious sting that can be fatal. Keep food (insects) and water sources to a minimum and seal all openings. Scorpions only need about the thickness of a credit card to gain access.
Spiders
All kinds of spiders live in Southern Arizona. Most will bite when threatened, but only a few are considered dangerous, like the black widow and the Arizona brown spider. Keeping crickets, June bugs, flies, gnats and other insects away will decrease spider populations. Seal all cracks to limit entry points, and eliminate clutter from your home and yard to give them fewer hiding places.
To learn more about protecting your home from critters this summer, call (520) 625-2381 or visit www.BillsHomeService.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone