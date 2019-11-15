Though our winters in Southern Arizona are considered mild, you may soon see signs of pack rats and mice seeking warm shelter and an easy meal.
Rodents are notorious for chewing through electrical wiring and wood, leaving their droppings in kitchen drawers, cupboards and other out-of-the-way places. They can also carry health risks like the Hantavirus. Here are tips for identifying and managing them.
Missing anything?
Pack rats, aka wood rats, are native to our desert region. They will collect toys, food wrappers and other small items and bring them back to the nest.
Most active at night, pack rats often live in attics, basements and inside walls where they hope to avoid human contact. They have large ears, white feet and bellies, and are usually around six to eight inches long.
Much smaller mice
Much smaller than adult rats, mice are also nocturnal and can wreak havoc by chewing through wire or PVC water pipes. They build nests in walls, behind appliances and in other dark places with access to food and water.
Rodent Prevention
Seal up cracks, gaps and small holes around your foundation, siding, windows and doors. Rats can fit through a hole the size of your thumb. Mice only need holes about the size of your pinky finger. Move woodpiles, logs or compost bins away from your house.
