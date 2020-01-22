To some people there are no spiders that are "good," but actually there are many spiders in Arizona that are beneficial. and most are pretty harmless. They may bite when they feel trapped, but their bites tend to be mild and cause only a brief, minor irritation. Some common, beneficial spiders in Arizona are:
Tarantula
Although probably the most menacing looking spider, trantulas are the least dangerous and most beneficial spider in Arizona. Normally 3-4 inches in length with long, blackish-brown or tan hair, they are considered beneficial because they feed on insects and other spiders – a natural source of pest control.
Wolf Spider
Wolf spiders also look threatening, but they typically aren't aggressive toward humans. Brown and gray colored, they're usually found outdoors, but may wander indoors for water or food like smaller insects and other pests.
Orb Weaver Spider
Just 6-10 millimeters long, these orange, yellow, brown and black outdoor spiders have a large bulbous abdomen. They build circular webs in plants or trees to catch flying insects as their prey. Indoors, they prefer quiet, protected areas with an adequate food source.
