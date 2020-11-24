After a long summer and an unusually warm fall, temperatures have become cool enough at night and in the mornings that you may wonder whether pest control service is necessary in the winter. In southern Arizona the answer is “YES!”
It’s cool, but not cold!
To grow and reproduce, most insects and spiders need temperatures in the 50s. The body temperatures of these cold-blooded organisms align with their surroundings; they often slow down and enter a state of hibernation. So while we feel the cold, pests are still able to function during most of our winter days.
Baby, it’s warm inside!
Many of us keep our homes and businesses much warmer than the outside temps, and pests begin making their way inside to enjoy the cozy shelter. Pests like spiders that are secretly living inside year-round may become more visible as they hunt for these new, tasty morsels.
A barrier of protection!
A major part of any pest control service program is creating a barrier around the exterior of the structure using a combination of exclusion practices (e.g. repairing weather stripping, fixing screens) and the application of pest control products. However, it’s vital to maintain that barrier regularly to ensure there aren’t any gaps in the coverage so this protective barrier remains in force throughout the year.
