When people see a scorpion in their home, the first thing they want to know is how to get it out. The answer lies in knowing what they are looking for.
Eliminate water & food sources
Scorpions have specially designed exoskeletons to help them retain as much moisture as possible in our arid desert environment. However, they still need some water. Therefore, it’s important to repair any water leaks and not overwater your landscaping.
Get rid of other pests, too
The insects that scorpions feed on provide them with nutrients and can even serve as another source of water. Eliminating other pests will help to keep scorpions away.
Keep ‘em out to begin with
The first step in preventing scorpions in your home is making sure they can’t get in easily. Scorpions only need a gap about the width of a credit card to gain entry, so make sure your door sweeps and any cracks in your exterior walls, doors, and windows are properly sealed. Some scorpion species – like the bark scorpion – are able climbers, so keep your trees and other landscaping trimmed back from the house.
Regular Pest Control Program
A regular pest control program is the ultimate way to get rid of scorpions and keep them out. Our specially designed product forms a barrier around the perimeter of your home to eliminate scorpions and the insects they're seeking.
