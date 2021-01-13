If you’re a seasonal resident who comes to Green Valley and Sahuarita to escape the intense heat of the summer months, you look after and maintain your property just like any local homeowner would. But who looks after your home when you’re away?
Home Watch brings peace of mind.
A home watch service assures seasonal residents that one of their largest investments – their home – is safe and sound while they’re away. In most cases, it’s recommended to have 2 visits per month, where all the key components of the home are checked and any issues are caught early before they become serious problems. A home watch service should include:
• Service by a reliable and insured company with trained employees.
• Inspection of interior and exterior looking for signs of forced entry, storm damage and water leaks.
• Inspection of landscaping and irrigation systems.
• Operation of key appliances like the dishwasher, washer and dryer, refrigerator, and heating/cooling units.
• Running faucets, flushing toilets and filling “P-traps” in drains.
• Looking for signs of pest activity.
• Written reports delivered electronically upon completion of the visit.
For nearly fifteen years, Bill’s Home Inspection Services has been Green Valley’s and Sahuarita’s leader in home watch services. Our trained home watch professionals are dedicated to your peace of mind while you’re away. For more information about making an investment in your investment this summer, call (520) 625-2381 or visit www.BillsHomeInspection.com.