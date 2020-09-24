The most common termite species in our community is the subterranean termite, which build their nests in the ground and send their workers through the soil in search of food, eventually landing them in our homes and businesses. Therefore, treating the soil around the structure is the most effective control method.
Liquid Termiticide Treatments
Injecting a liquid termiticide into the soil is the most common treatment. Repellent termiticides were used for years, but today’s method actually eliminates the termite colony instead of just shooing them in another direction. But liquid termiticides break down quickly in the soil due to our harsh heat, diminishing their effectiveness over time.
Baiting Systems
Termite baiting systems are another effective treatment, where bait stations are placed into the soil in a protective ring around the structure and a wood bait block infused with termiticide is placed in each bait station. Baiting systems can take longer to control an active infestation because they rely on the termites to find the stations. However, usually a liquid treatment can be used until the baiting system becomes the long-term solution to termite control. Additionally, the product doesn’t break down quickly like the liquid treatment and therefore is a more proactive approach to termite control.
The first step is finding out if you have an active infestation or not.