During our warm, wet monsoon season, we often receive calls about these five common Arizona spiders.
Arizona Brown Spider
Just one-third inch long, brown with slightly darker brown markings on their head in the shape of a violin, these spiders prefer secluded areas like closets, sheds and woodpiles. Their bite can be dangerous, even causing tissue damage.
Black Widow Spider
Known for red/orange hourglass markings on their abdomens, these spiders spin messy webs in low traffic areas like wood piles, garages and children’s toys that aren’t being used. Their bites can be dangerous to humans.
Orb-Weaver Spider
The half-inch long brown, yellow, white or red orb-weavers build circular webs in open areas to catch their prey. They can bite but tend to focus their energy on catching prey in their webs.
Wolf Spider
Wolf spiders live in burrows that tend to have a column of silk extending from the hole. About 1 inch long and gray to dark brown, they are active nocturnal hunters.
Tarantula
Although people consider them scary, tarantulas are a beneficial spider because they eat unwanted pests and aren’t aggressive to humans. Their brown, black, or even blonde hairy bodies are 3-4 inches long. They prefer to live outside in burrows or other protected areas.
