Many local residents have questions about how to protect their home from desert pests. Here are some of the most common we’ve heard in 58 years of serving Southern Arizona.
1. Will termites really eat my whole house?
It would take termites quite a while to do that, but they can do significant damage if left untreated. It’s important to call a professional at the first sign of termite activity so proper control measures can be performed.
2. Why do you exterminate bees? Don’t we need them for our food?
Research by the University of Arizona shows that 99% of all wild honeybees in Southern Arizona are Africanized honeybees (killer bees) that evaded the southern U.S. and made their way here. These are the bees that need extermination, not our native pollinator bees that are so helpful.
3. How worried should I be about scorpions?
Scorpions are a common pest in the desert and their sting can be extremely painful – sometimes even deadly. However, scorpions are nocturnal and typically hide during the heat of the day. To make your home less appealing to scorpions, control other pests like crickets that scorpions prey on, by sealing cracks, securing weather stripping, and limiting water sources.
For more information about controlling desert pests, or any pest issue, contact the local experts at Bill’s Home Service Company: (520) 625-2381 or www.BillsHomeService.com.
