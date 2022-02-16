When pests come into your home, they’re usually looking for the Big Three:
• Shelter
• Food
• Water
The best way to deal with pests is to keep them out to begin with. So, don’t tempt them with any of the Big Three.
Keep yard well maintained
Store wood piles (where pests love to hide) far from the house. Trim trees and plants so branches and leaves don’t serve as handy bridges to your home. Use as little water near the house as you can, and don’t welcome pests by leaving standing water in puddles or buckets.
Repair leaks and cracks
Water leaks – even drips – beckon pests, so repair any leaks in and around your home. Seal cracks (even tiny ones!) so pests can’t get in. Look for openings around doors, windows, in walls and the foundation and seal them with caulking or weather stripping. Add screens where you can, like on windows and vents.
Clean food areas daily
Wipe down kitchen counters, dining tables and all other areas that touch food. Vacuum or sweep floors daily in food areas, too. You may not see the tiny crumbs but to insects, with their keen sense of smell, that’s like rolling out the welcome mat. Toss out open boxes and use sealable containers instead. And don’t overlook crumbs from pet food and dirty pet bowls. This is yummy food for insects, too.
For help identifying areas around your home that attract pests, or to get professional help treating for pests, call Bill’s Home Service at 520-625-2381.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone