When it comes to maintaining a pest-free home, one summer insect that often causes concern for residents in our area is the paper wasp. Recognizable by their unique nests and stinging reputation, paper wasps can pose a threat to property, people and pets.
Understanding Paper Wasps
Paper wasps are a common type of wasp found throughout Arizona. They are named for the distinctive papery nests they build, which resemble upside-down umbrellas with a honeycomb pattern. They usually construct their nests in protected areas such as eaves, patio coverings and tree branches.
As social insects, paper wasps live in colonies with a queen and her workers. They are helpful by feeding on insects like caterpillars, flies and spiders. However, they are aggressive, with painful stings, and they can sting multiple times.
Identifying Paper Wasps
Paper wasps have long, black or brown bodies with yellowish or reddish markings, slender waists, and a narrow, thread-like attachment between the thorax and abdomen. Their wings are folded lengthwise when at rest.
Caution and Safety Measures
Exercise caution and follow these safety measures around paper wasps:
• Stay calm and avoid sudden movements or swatting that can provoke an attack.
• Keep a safe distance away from their nests.
• Seek professional help for significant infestations or if you are unsure how to
deal with their nests.
For help with paper wasps or any other pests, call Bill’s Home Service at (520) 625-2381 or visit www.BillsHomeService.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone