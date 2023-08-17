Paper wasps by CK Kelly via Wiki Commons
Photo by CK Kelly via Wiki Commons

When it comes to maintaining a pest-free home, one summer insect that often causes concern for residents in our area is the paper wasp. Recognizable by their unique nests and stinging reputation, paper wasps can pose a threat to property, people and pets.

Understanding Paper Wasps



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?