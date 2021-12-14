If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Many people who move to southwest Arizona see the yards landscaped with desert plants and rocks, and think GREAT! No mowing, watering or weeding required! While they’re correct about the mowing and the amount of water many desert plants require, weeds are still an issue. Many Green Valley homeowners learned this firsthand after the record-breaking summer monsoon.
Weed control measures
Removing individual weeds by hand is time consuming and generally ineffective. The entire weed, including the root, must be removed while being careful not to spread seeds to other areas. Many weeds have thorns or stickers, so wearing gloves is important.
Pre-emergent weed control – Applying specially designed, liquid herbicide to the entire yard forms a barrier between the seeds and the surface, limiting their ability to break through the ground.
Post-emergent weed control – Applying herbicide to weeds that have already started to grow, but before they begin to seed.
Year-round weed control programs by licensed professionals are highly effective because they have the special product knowledge, training and experience to utilize the correct combination of methods at the ideal times of year to target the types of weeds present and gain control year after year.
