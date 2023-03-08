bees

Although they look alike to untrained eyes, Africanized honeybees are much more dangerous than European honeybees. In Spring, they anoint new queens and, along with hundreds or thousands of worker and drone bees, leave their hives to establish a new colony, a process called swarming. Once a swarm lands to establish a new hive, they become dangerous.

Africanized honeybees



