Wherever you’re traveling this summer, be sure you don’t bring home unwanted souvenirs in your luggage – bed bugs!
Many people associate bed bugs with dirty conditions, but cleanliness of the home, hotel, or business doesn’t matter to bed bugs. They are notorious, indiscriminate hitchhikers.
Signs of infestation
Bed bugs are typically found near where people and animals sleep, like beds and upholstered furniture or crevices like baseboards and dressers. Look for rusty/reddish stains or small dark spots on sheets, mattresses and box springs.
Live bugs are about ¼” long and look like flat, mahogany ovals when unfed. After feeding, they are swollen, elongated and red-brown.
DOs and DON’Ts
When you arrive at your lodging, check the beds and upholstered furniture for bed bug activity. Put suitcases on luggage racks, never on beds or floors. If you see signs of bed bugs, remove your luggage from the room, tell the front desk and request a new room away from the original room. To avoid bringing bed bugs home with you, unpack your luggage and wash clothing immediately. Or, place your luggage in a trash bag and leave it in a hot area like the garage or patio for a few days.
Treating Bed Bug Infestations
Bed bug treatment requires multiple targeted treatments several weeks apart. If not performed properly, it can make the infestation worse, so it’s best left to professionals.
